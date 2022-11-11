Investors Will Want ISDN Holdings' (SGX:I07) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at ISDN Holdings (SGX:I07) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for ISDN Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = S$45m ÷ (S$436m - S$159m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, ISDN Holdings has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.2% generated by the Electrical industry.

In the above chart we have measured ISDN Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ISDN Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

ISDN Holdings is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 86%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at ISDN Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that ISDN Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 81% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

ISDN Holdings does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

