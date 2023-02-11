Investors Will Want New Jersey Resources' (NYSE:NJR) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for New Jersey Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = US$422m ÷ (US$6.6b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, New Jersey Resources has an ROCE of 7.6%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.4% generated by the Gas Utilities industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured New Jersey Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering New Jersey Resources here for free.

What Can We Tell From New Jersey Resources' ROCE Trend?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 7.6%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 73%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On New Jersey Resources' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that New Jersey Resources is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 54% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

New Jersey Resources does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

