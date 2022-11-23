Investors Will Want Lindsay Australia's (ASX:LAU) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lindsay Australia:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = AU$33m ÷ (AU$411m - AU$131m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Lindsay Australia has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.2% generated by the Transportation industry.

See our latest analysis for Lindsay Australia

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lindsay Australia compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lindsay Australia.

What Can We Tell From Lindsay Australia's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Lindsay Australia. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 12%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 60% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Lindsay Australia thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Lindsay Australia is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 102% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Lindsay Australia can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Lindsay Australia that you might find interesting.

While Lindsay Australia may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here