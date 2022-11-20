Investors Will Want MakeMyTrip's (NASDAQ:MMYT) Growth In ROCE To Persist

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on MakeMyTrip is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0051 = US$5.6m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$234m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, MakeMyTrip has an ROCE of 0.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MakeMyTrip compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's great to see that MakeMyTrip has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 0.5% on their capital employed. In regards to capital employed, MakeMyTrip is using 33% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. MakeMyTrip could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

The Bottom Line On MakeMyTrip's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that MakeMyTrip has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Since the stock has only returned 1.4% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

