Investors Will Want Masonite International's (NYSE:DOOR) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Masonite International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$325m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$375m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Thus, Masonite International has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 14% generated by the Building industry.

In the above chart we have measured Masonite International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Masonite International here for free.

What Can We Tell From Masonite International's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Masonite International. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 30%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Masonite International is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Masonite International (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

While Masonite International may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

