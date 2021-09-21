Investors Will Want Meridian Energy's (NZSE:MEL) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Meridian Energy (NZSE:MEL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Meridian Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = NZ$595m ÷ (NZ$9.9b - NZ$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Meridian Energy has an ROCE of 6.8%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 2.7% generated by the Renewable Energy industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Meridian Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

How Are Returns Trending?

Meridian Energy is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 37% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Meridian Energy is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 145% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Meridian Energy you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

