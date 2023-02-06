Investors Will Want Myer Holdings' (ASX:MYR) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Myer Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = AU$183m ÷ (AU$2.6b - AU$666m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Myer Holdings has an ROCE of 9.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 14%.

View our latest analysis for Myer Holdings

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Myer Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Myer Holdings here for free.

So How Is Myer Holdings' ROCE Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 9.7%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 36%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Myer Holdings' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Myer Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 72% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Myer Holdings (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Myer Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

