Investors Will Want NetLink NBN Trust's (SGX:CJLU) Growth In ROCE To Persist

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for NetLink NBN Trust, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = S$117m ÷ (S$4.0b - S$137m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, NetLink NBN Trust has an ROCE of 3.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Telecom industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured NetLink NBN Trust's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NetLink NBN Trust.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 62% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that NetLink NBN Trust has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 32% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for NetLink NBN Trust that we think you should be aware of.

