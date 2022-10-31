Investors Will Want Novabase S.G.P.S' (FRA:NVQ) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Novabase S.G.P.S (FRA:NVQ) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Novabase S.G.P.S, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €10m ÷ (€168m - €90m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Novabase S.G.P.S has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the IT industry.

In the above chart we have measured Novabase S.G.P.S' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Novabase S.G.P.S here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Novabase S.G.P.S. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 314%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 32% less capital than it was five years ago. Novabase S.G.P.S may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 53% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line

From what we've seen above, Novabase S.G.P.S has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 96% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

