Investors Will Want Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PANTECH) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PANTECH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM142m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM391m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

Therefore, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pantech Group Holdings Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 41%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Pantech Group Holdings Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 51% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

