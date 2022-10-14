Investors Will Want Reef Casino Trust's (ASX:RCT) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Reef Casino Trust's (ASX:RCT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Reef Casino Trust:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = AU$15m ÷ (AU$102m - AU$4.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Reef Casino Trust has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 9.5% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Reef Casino Trust's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Reef Casino Trust's ROCE Trend?

Reef Casino Trust's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 64% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Reef Casino Trust's ROCE

As discussed above, Reef Casino Trust appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 48% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Reef Casino Trust does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Reef Casino Trust that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

