Investors Will Want Sixt's (ETR:SIX2) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Sixt's (ETR:SIX2) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Sixt is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = €657m ÷ (€4.9b - €1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Sixt has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Transportation industry average of 7.1% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sixt compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Sixt. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 29%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Sixt thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, Sixt has decreased current liabilities to 31% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line On Sixt's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Sixt has. Since the stock has only returned 36% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Sixt (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

While Sixt may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

