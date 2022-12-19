Investors Will Want Sonova Holding's (VTX:SOON) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Sonova Holding (VTX:SOON) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sonova Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = CHF769m ÷ (CHF5.2b - CHF1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Sonova Holding has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.7% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

In the above chart we have measured Sonova Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Sonova Holding's ROCE Trending?

Sonova Holding has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 47% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Sonova Holding has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 50% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Sonova Holding does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

