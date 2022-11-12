Investors Will Want TEHO International's (Catalist:5OQ) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at TEHO International (Catalist:5OQ) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on TEHO International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = S$4.2m ÷ (S$61m - S$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, TEHO International has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 5.7% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating TEHO International's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is TEHO International's ROCE Trending?

It's great to see that TEHO International has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 14% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. In regards to capital employed, TEHO International is using 64% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. TEHO International could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 51% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that TEHO International has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Considering the stock has delivered 25% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for TEHO International (of which 3 don't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

