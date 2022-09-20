Investors Will Want Wesdome Gold Mines' (TSE:WDO) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Wesdome Gold Mines' (TSE:WDO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Wesdome Gold Mines is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = CA$83m ÷ (CA$554m - CA$61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Wesdome Gold Mines has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 4.0% it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Wesdome Gold Mines' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Wesdome Gold Mines' ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Wesdome Gold Mines. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 223%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Wesdome Gold Mines' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Wesdome Gold Mines is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 250% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Wesdome Gold Mines we've found 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

