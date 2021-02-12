Investors warn CEOs on pay and perks ahead of UK AGM season

FILE PHOTO: Canary Wharf stands in London
Elizabeth Howcroft and Simon Jessop

By Elizabeth Howcroft and Simon Jessop

LONDON (Reuters) - After taking billions of pounds in government money and furloughing staff during the pandemic, Britain's blue-chip companies are being warned by investors to rein in executive pay and perks or risk a rebellion at upcoming annual meetings.

The push-back comes as companies in sectors from hospitality to travel grapple with a collapse in revenues while trying to incentivise their top staff to stay and help lead a recovery.

Among the most contentious pay proposals so far was cinema chain Cineworld's plan to give its chief and deputy chief executives a bonus of up to 65 million pounds ($89 million) each if performance and share price targets are met.

That plan was considered too generous by some shareholders, with nearly a third of votes cast rejecting it.

The clash could be the first of many if more companies look to push through post-pandemic pay and perks that are too high, too easy to achieve and tone-deaf to broader society's struggles.

"This is going to be a very controversial year for remuneration," said Rebeca Coriat, head of stewardship at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

"Companies have to walk a very fine line (in terms of) variable compensation given that, of course, executives will have worked very, very, very hard in 2020, but maybe the results and the performance ... do not reflect that."

Retailers WH Smith and JD Sports are among other companies to have already faced significant investor resistance over their pandemic pay arrangements, although no major companies have had their plans voted down so far.

Cigarette-maker Imperial Brands saw around 40% of voting shareholders oppose the directors' remuneration report at its annual general meeting (AGM) last week, while 36% of voters opposed the director pay plan for publisher Future on Wednesday, which could see its CEO receive 40 million pounds.

"A company that has had to make redundant a very large number of employees, and maybe even take government help, should not be paying a bonus, or a very large bonus," Coriat said.

Votes on future remuneration are often not binding, and so even defeat for a company may have little practical effect - a point highlighted by social justice lobby groups. But in reality, a large investor rebellion is often enough to get firms to change policy in order to smooth relations with shareholders.

Companies have claimed 46.4 billion pounds ($64.1 billion) from the UK government's pandemic job retention scheme, as of Dec. 13.

Many investors will scrutinise whether companies have used this scheme and how executive rewards compare with pay for the workforce as a whole.

Mirza Baig, head of investment stewardship at Aviva Investors, said he would also consider if companies had limited sick pay allowances for staff, "which incentivised behaviours which we think culminated and added to the health risk both for employees and for broader society."

Baig said Aviva had seen a 30% increase in the number of consultations with companies in the second half of 2020, leading up to the 2021 AGM season, and expects to allocate more resources to assessing pay issues this year.

"I don't want to paint a completely bleak picture to say that we're expecting everyone to come back in an irresponsible way, however we have seen a number of companies that have removed financial underpins (to bonus plans, and) have looked to replace failing awards with new awards, with different performance conditions," he said.

In 2020, 26 companies in Britain's FTSE All-Share index saw at least 20% of votes cast against their pay policy, up from 11 in 2019, according to the Investment Association. The bulk of 2021 AGMs will be in March and April.

"We think it's really important that the experience of executives reflects the experience of the shareholders, and that we don't see windfall gains," said Lisa Harlow, head of investment stewardship for EMEA at Vanguard.

Some companies have responded by turning to restricted share plans this year, a form of longer-term incentive based on share price, rather than individual performance.

Informa passed a restricted share plan at a meeting in December, with 41% of votes against it, while SIG and Provident Financial passed such schemes with minimal shareholder resistance in recent months.

Kalina Lazarova, head of governance at BMO Global Asset Management, said BMO generally does not support restricted share plans, "because we believe they can lead, over time, to increased complexity and higher pay for poor or mediocre performance".

Even executives in companies which have performed well over the past year should be wary of reputational damage from being seen to benefit excessively from the pandemic, said Lazarova, adding deferring bonuses could limit potential criticism.

Zehrid Osmani, manager of the Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, said he was having extended discussions with companies to avoid excessive payouts should revenues and share prices bounce back after pandemic restrictions are lifted.

"We want to ensure that remunerations are adapted constructively for the exceptional recession of 2020, and for the exceptionally strong recovery from the lows that 2021 is likely to bring," he said.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Elizabeth Howcroft. Editing by Mark Potter)

Latest Stories

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations. While Xi has called for "win-win" cooperation, Biden has called China America's "most serious competitor" and vowed to "out compete" Beijing. On Thursday, Biden told a bipartisan group of U.S. senators at a meeting on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure the United States must raise its game in the face of the Chinese challenge.

  • Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

    Lebanon's former army chief told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importers. The military had no use for the volatile chemical, testified Jean Kahwaji, who was army chief until 2017. The army, after carrying out tests, said it had no use for the ammonium nitrate because it was a large amount and "has limited use and because it dissolves with time, it constitutes a danger if stored for a long time,” Kahwaji said.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Philippines to get China-donated vaccines this month for troops, medical staff

    The Philippines is set to receive 600,000 doses this month of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine donated by China, a portion of which will be used to inoculate military personnel, a senior government official said on Thursday. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a regular news conference the Feb. 23 arrival of the vaccines is certain, but they would not be administered without the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

    Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdom's state television reported. The attack threatened to escalate Yemen's grinding war. No one was hurt in the assault, but the damaged passenger plane at Abha airport served as a powerful reminder of the danger that Houthi rebels pose to Saudi Arabia, which nearly six years ago launched a bombing campaign that has devastated the Arab world's poorest country.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Bill Barr stopped George Floyd’s killer from pleading guilty, report says

    Protests gripped the country for days after the killing as protesters called for accountability

  • Russia's Sputnik coronavirus vaccine is a shot in the arm for the Kremlin

    It has been a long time since the Kremlin could claim a true soft-power victory: but in the development of its coronavirus vaccine, it appears to have finally found one. The Sputnik V, which was last week revealed to be 92 per cent effective by the latest trial data, was named after the satellite that Moscow sent into orbit in a world-first in 1957. The vaccine’s rushed registration last August was met with deep scepticism. But now the cheap, easy-to-transport jab is drawing envious glances from around the world, winning new friends in poorer countries and breaking ice with geopolitical rivals. Even after Moscow began a rollout to its citizens last year, there was widespread doubt about the value of the Sputnik V. Full trial data had not been released, many Russians noted, while the Kremlin’s announcement that it was slightly more effective than the Moderna and Pfizer jabs was taken in the West as mere propaganda. That changed with the release of Sputnik V’s late-stage trial data, showing in a publication in the highly respected Lancet that the vaccine did indeed rival the efforts of Western science.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Calif. couple charged with murder after allegedly burning, beating newborn son

    A California couple has been arrested and charged with inflicting horrible physical abuse on their newborn son, resulting in the infant’s death. RayRay Darn, 35, and Marilyn Northington, 28, are accused of beating and abusing the 5-week-old boy. The baby was allegedly malnourished, dehydrated, covered in bruises and burn marks, and had several broken bones.

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg was not unkind to attack Sadiq Khan's 'loony left-wing wheezes', says Number 10

    Downing Street has defended Jacob Rees-Mogg after he accused Sadiq Khan of unleashing a panel of "loony left-wing wheezes" to review the future of the capital’s statues. After calling on MPs from across the political spectrum to be more “civil and kind” towards one another, Number 10 on Thursday insisted that the Commons leader’s comments had not been “unkind” and were merely “colourful language”. It came after Mr Rees-Mogg on Thursday rebuked the Mayor of London over the creation of a new taskforce for reviewing the city’s monument and street names, many of which it claims belong to a “bygone era.” Conservative MPs and historians have criticised Mr Khan over the political makeup of the panel, which includes campaigners for “decolonised art”, diversity consultants, activists, and an academic who has argued the UK is the “common denominator in atrocities across the world”. Riz Ahmed, Star Wars actor and vocal critic of Boris Johnson, has also been added to the group, which Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has denounced as "unelected activists". Read more: Sadiq Khan's Left-wing war on history will sow division, not heal it

  • Russia says it is ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow is ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions, according to extracts of an interview posted on the ministry's website on Friday. Relations between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which has sparked talk of possible new sanctions. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday that the European Union was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month, after France and Germany signalled their willingness to move ahead.

  • Iran's Guard begins ground forces drill near Iraqi border

    Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Thursday began a ground forces drill near the Iraqi border, state TV reported. In recent months, Iran has increased its military drills as the country tries to pressure President Joe Biden over the nuclear accord, which he has said America could reenter. A week before that, Iran’s navy fired cruise missiles as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported, under surveillance of what appeared to be a U.S. nuclear submarine.

  • China bans BBC World News from broadcasting

    China has criticised the BBC for its reports on coronavirus and persecution of the Uighurs.