Investors in Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) have made a decent return of 99% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) share price is 99% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 36% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! It is also impressive that the stock is up 56% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year, Willamette Valley Vineyards actually saw its earnings per share drop 12%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We think that the revenue growth of 15% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Willamette Valley Vineyards has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 99% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Willamette Valley Vineyards better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Willamette Valley Vineyards (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

