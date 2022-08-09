As InvestSMART Group Limited's (ASX:INV) market cap increased AU$4.5m, insiders who bought last year may be reflecting on buying more

InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 13% resulting in a AU$4.5m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, the stock they originally bought for AU$62k is now worth AU$72k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for InvestSMART Group

InvestSMART Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

InvestSMART Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of InvestSMART Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 27% of InvestSMART Group shares, worth about AU$10m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The InvestSMART Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded InvestSMART Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think InvestSMART Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing InvestSMART Group. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for InvestSMART Group and we suggest you have a look.

Story continues

Of course InvestSMART Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here