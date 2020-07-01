Invisible Fence® Brand to Host Nationwide Contest for Lost Pet Prevention Month

Voting is open to the public until July 31 - Invisible Fence® Brand asks the community to help raise awareness for how to prevent lost pets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- July kicks off National Lost Pet Prevention Month, an observance dedicated to keeping dogs and cats safe at home. As the pioneer of the pet containment industry, Invisible Fence asks the community to unite around this cause.

Raising Awareness for Lost Pets

According to the American Humane Society, approximately ten million dogs and cats are lost in the U.S. every year, and the chance of them being reunited with their families significantly increases for microchipped pets.

To reduce the number of missing pets and help increase shelter's return-to-owner rates, Invisible Fence is hosting their second-annual nationwide Lost Pet Prevention Contest on Facebook. From June 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020, the public is invited to nominate their local animal shelters for a chance to win a $10,000 grant, donated on behalf of Invisible Fence. The shelter or rescue with the most nominations will win the monetary donation.

"We're proud to host this year's Lost Pet Prevention Contest," said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence® Brand. "The contest is expected to receive thousands of entries and bring awareness to lost pet prevention to communities across the U.S."

Thousands of shelter and rescue organizations across the U.S. are rallying for nominations and need their community's support sharing the contest on Facebook and voting for their shelter. Voting and sharing take less than one minute and is free.

>>>>> Nominate Your Local Shelter Here

Preventing Lost Pets Before They Become Lost

In addition to raising awareness for tools and resources to return lost pets to their families, Invisible Fence also advocates products and solutions that prevent pets from escaping their yards. Since 1973, Invisible Fence has protected over 3,000,000 cats and dogs with their outdoor containment solutions, including Traditional Containment Systems, Boundary Plus® Technology and GPS Satellite Technology.

"Our exclusive technology is only part of what makes Invisible Fence the safest and most secure wireless dog fence on the market," said Hoyt. "But it is our animal-behaviorist approved Perfect Start™ Plus Training that ensures pets understand their boundaries and are confident in their yards."

Taking preventative measures like installing an Invisible Fence system and recovery measures like microchipping are the best ways to keep your pet within safe boundaries and living happily at home.

To help spread the word about preventing lost pets in your community, nominate your local animal shelter on Invisible Fence® Brand's Facebook page. For additional information about Invisible Fence, call (800) 578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, protecting pets across the U.S. and Canada with containment, avoidance and access solutions. Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions, protecting more than 3,000,000 pets.

