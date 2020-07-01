Invisible Fence® Brand to Host Nationwide Contest for Lost Pet Prevention Month

Voting is open to the public until July 31 - Invisible Fence® Brand asks the community to help raise awareness for how to prevent lost pets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- July kicks off National Lost Pet Prevention Month, an observance dedicated to keeping dogs and cats safe at home. As the pioneer of the pet containment industry, Invisible Fence asks the community to unite around this cause.

Raising Awareness for Lost Pets
According to the American Humane Society, approximately ten million dogs and cats are lost in the U.S. every year, and the chance of them being reunited with their families significantly increases for microchipped pets.

To reduce the number of missing pets and help increase shelter's return-to-owner rates, Invisible Fence is hosting their second-annual nationwide Lost Pet Prevention Contest on Facebook. From June 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020, the public is invited to nominate their local animal shelters for a chance to win a $10,000 grant, donated on behalf of Invisible Fence. The shelter or rescue with the most nominations will win the monetary donation.

"We're proud to host this year's Lost Pet Prevention Contest," said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence® Brand. "The contest is expected to receive thousands of entries and bring awareness to lost pet prevention to communities across the U.S."

Thousands of shelter and rescue organizations across the U.S. are rallying for nominations and need their community's support sharing the contest on Facebook and voting for their shelter. Voting and sharing take less than one minute and is free.

>>>>> Nominate Your Local Shelter Here

Preventing Lost Pets Before They Become Lost
In addition to raising awareness for tools and resources to return lost pets to their families, Invisible Fence also advocates products and solutions that prevent pets from escaping their yards. Since 1973, Invisible Fence has protected over 3,000,000 cats and dogs with their outdoor containment solutions, including Traditional Containment Systems, Boundary Plus® Technology and GPS Satellite Technology.

"Our exclusive technology is only part of what makes Invisible Fence the safest and most secure wireless dog fence on the market," said Hoyt. "But it is our animal-behaviorist approved Perfect Start™ Plus Training that ensures pets understand their boundaries and are confident in their yards."

Taking preventative measures like installing an Invisible Fence system and recovery measures like microchipping are the best ways to keep your pet within safe boundaries and living happily at home.

To help spread the word about preventing lost pets in your community, nominate your local animal shelter on Invisible Fence® Brand's Facebook page. For additional information about Invisible Fence, call (800) 578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com.

About Invisible Fence® Brand
Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, protecting pets across the U.S. and Canada with containment, avoidance and access solutions. Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions, protecting more than 3,000,000 pets.

Contact: Tricia Everett
Email: teverett@invisiblefence.net
Phone: (865) 235-8791

Invisible Fence® Brand (PRNewsfoto/Invisible Fence)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invisible-fence-brand-to-host-nationwide-contest-for-lost-pet-prevention-month-301087262.html

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand

  • Trump defense on Russian bounty story falls flat, even with Republicans
    Yahoo News

    Trump defense on Russian bounty story falls flat, even with Republicans

    White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany continued to defend President Trump on Tuesday in the wake of reporting by the New York Times and confirmation by other news outlets that intelligence officials had concluded in 2019 that Russia's government offered bounties to Taliban fighters for killing American troops in Afghanistan. One day after telling reporters that Trump had not been briefed on the alleged Russian bounties — contradicting reports that the intelligence was included in at least one President's Daily Brief in 2019 — McEnany was asked why the president does not read those documents.

  • CDC map: More than 30 states are open despite having 'zero' days of decreasing coronavirus cases
    Yahoo News

    CDC map: More than 30 states are open despite having 'zero' days of decreasing coronavirus cases

    As the United States struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus, focus has turned to California, Arizona, Texas and Florida, which have seen dramatic spikes in recent days. The map is a starkly visual reminder that many of the states have ignored CDC guidance, which recommended not reopening until they had achieved 14 days of declining cases. Another map, produced by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security and obtained by Yahoo News, shows that positive lab test results for the coronavirus increased to nearly 8 percent nationwide last week.

  • Couple recorded pulling weapons on protesters outside their St. Louis home
    NBC News

    Couple recorded pulling weapons on protesters outside their St. Louis home

    A husband and wife brandished firearms at protesters outside their St. Louis home during a demonstration protesting both police brutality and recent actions by Mayor Lyda Krewson, authorities said Monday. The incident unfolded at 7:23 p.m. CT on Sunday at the foot of Portland Place in the affluent St. Louis neighborhood of West Central End, officials said. Police described the armed man, 63, and woman, 61, as "victims" of trespassing and fourth-degree assault.

  • Study finds asteroid impact, not volcanoes, made the Earth uninhabitable for dinosaurs: 'Only plausible explanation'
    USA TODAY

    Study finds asteroid impact, not volcanoes, made the Earth uninhabitable for dinosaurs: 'Only plausible explanation'

    A new study confirms that an asteroid impact 66 million years ago – not volcanic eruptions – killed off most of the dinosaurs on Earth. "Our study confirms, for the first time quantitatively, that the only plausible explanation for the extinction is the impact winter that eradicated dinosaur habitats worldwide," said study lead author Alessandro Chiarenza of Imperial College London, in a statement. The asteroid strike would have released particles and gases high into the atmosphere, blocking out the sun for years and causing permanent winters, the study said.

  • Delta is bringing booze back on board — but only for some passengers
    Business Insider

    Delta is bringing booze back on board — but only for some passengers

    Delta Air Lines Delta Air Lines said it would resume serving beer and wine on its flights — but only for first class and extra-legroom passengers. The airline, along with many others, cut its alcohol service during the coronavirus pandemic to cut down on interactions between passengers and crew members. Liquor, however, won't be available on domestic routes because it involves more contact, the airline said.

  • As coronavirus spreads to people under 40, it's making them sicker — and for longer — than once thought
    Yahoo News

    As coronavirus spreads to people under 40, it's making them sicker — and for longer — than once thought

    “For younger people who think they don't need to worry and who haven't followed guidelines, think again,” Jade Townsend, 22, told Yahoo News in a Facebook message. A worker at a nursery in Oxford, England, Townsend came down with mild COVID-19 symptoms — a sore throat, tightness in the chest and a slight cough — in early March. After a second stint in the hospital, Townsend, who had no preexisting health conditions, says she was treated for oral thrush and ongoing nausea.

  • With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag
    Associated Press

    With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag

    With a stroke of the governor's pen, Mississippi is retiring the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem — a symbol that's widely condemned as racist. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the historic bill Tuesday at the Governor's Mansion, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner that has been a source of division for generations. “This is not a political moment to me but a solemn occasion to lead our Mississippi family to come together, to be reconciled and to move on," Reeves said on live TV just before the signing.

  • Reuters

    Iran sentences former journalist to death for fuelling unrest

    Iran has sentenced to death Ruhollah Zam, a journalist-turned-activist captured abroad last year, for allegedly fuelling anti-government unrest in late 2017 on social media, Iranian media reported on Tuesday. The son of a pro-reform Shi'ite cleric, Zam headed Amadnews, which had more 1 million followers on social media before it was suspended by the messaging app Telegram in 2018 after Iran accused it of carrying calls for violence during the protests. Last October, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had "trapped" Zam, who had been given political asylum in France and was also based in other parts of Europe, in a "complex operation using intelligence deception".

  • Lawmakers urge ICE to release families together following court order
    CBS News

    Lawmakers urge ICE to release families together following court order

    Congressional Democrats urged the Trump administration on Wednesday to promptly release all families currently held in immigration detention, joining advocates and lawyers in calling for parents and children to be allowed to leave together as the coronavirus continues to spread. In a letter to top Department of Homeland Security officials, 80 House lawmakers, including members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said officials should not ask migrant parents to choose between allowing their children to be released without them or continuing to face indefinite detention. "Family separation should never be this country's policy.

  • Officials: Russian bounty reports follow years of Kremlin support to Taliban
    Yahoo News

    Officials: Russian bounty reports follow years of Kremlin support to Taliban

    As early as 2016, U.S. intelligence officials were receiving credible reports that the Russian government was funding the Taliban and supplying them with “thousands” of weapons for its war against U.S. and coalition soldiers in Afghanistan, current and former U.S. intelligence sources tell Yahoo News. The intelligence hardened over time, and, by 2018, senior U.S. military commanders were briefing senior officials back in Washington that the Russians were encouraging Taliban fighters to kill U.S. service members. Senior U.S. generals first publicly discussed Russian support to the Taliban in 2017.

  • The 20 Best Deals from REI’s Fourth of July Sale
    Popular Mechanics

    The 20 Best Deals from REI’s Fourth of July Sale

    Save up to 50 percent on camping equipment, hiking gear, and clothing. From Popular Mechanics

  • Amid surge in coronavirus cases and mounting criticism, GOP leaders do about-face on masks
    Yahoo News

    Amid surge in coronavirus cases and mounting criticism, GOP leaders do about-face on masks

    As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage large swaths of the U.S., leading Republicans and even some right-wing television personalities have now come out in favor of wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus. “We must have no stigma — none — about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday. McConnell explained that wearing a face mask is less an act of self-preservation than one of altruism, since the primary function of a face mask, respirator or cloth covering is to keep the wearer from spreading his or her own viral particles to others.

  • Russian envoy says North Korea anger over leaflets was for depiction of Kim’s wife
    Yahoo News Video

    Russian envoy says North Korea anger over leaflets was for depiction of Kim’s wife

    A series of condemnations over leaflets distributed in North Korea were driven by fury over “dirty, insulting” depictions of leader Kim Jong Un's spouse, Russia's top envoy in the reclusive country has said.

  • Homeowner shoots woman trying to steal his Nazi flag, Oklahoma cops say
    Miami Herald

    Homeowner shoots woman trying to steal his Nazi flag, Oklahoma cops say

    An Oklahoma man is behind bars after shooting a woman who allegedly tried to steal one of two Nazi flags flying outside his Garfield County home over the weekend, authorities said. Garfield County sheriff's deputies arrested Alexander John Feaster, 44, on charges of shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the incident, according to KFOR. Sheriff Jody Helm said deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find an injured woman laying in a ditch, the news station reported.

  • Fact check: Picture of a massive dust cloud is over Phoenix, not Puerto Rico
    USA TODAY

    Fact check: Picture of a massive dust cloud is over Phoenix, not Puerto Rico

    Editor's note: The Facebook post mentioned below has since been deleted. The claim: A photo depicts largest ever dust cloud over Puerto Rico which caused damages Last week, a huge cloud of Sahara dust traveled over the Caribbean and the Southern U.S. A second wave of dust is predicted to hit other parts of the U.S. later this week. While no infrastructural concerns were expected, a June 23 Facebook post claims that the dusty weather phenomenon has wrecked devastation on the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico.

  • Associated Press

    Pakistan: Exchange of fire with India kills boy in Kashmir

    Pakistani and Indian troops have traded fire in Kashmir in an exchange that killed a boy in the Pakistan-controlled section of the disputed Himalayan region, officials said Wednesday. In a statement, Pakistan's military said India targeted civilian residents with artillery, mortars and other weapons the previous night in the border village of Lipa. India, however, blamed Pakistani troops for initiating the fire.

  • Italian police seize record amount of amphetamines shipped from Syria
    Reuters

    Italian police seize record amount of amphetamines shipped from Syria

    Italian police said on Wednesday they had seized about 14 tonnes of amphetamine pills worth around 1 billion euros ($1 billion) arriving from Syria, in what they described as the world's single largest operation of its kind. Used in the 1960s to treat narcolepsy and depression, Captagon is one of several brand names for fenethylline hydrochloride, a drug compound belonging to a family of amphetamines that can inhibit fear and ward off tiredness. Captagon is popular in the Middle East, and widespread in war-torn areas such as Syria, where conflict has fuelled demand and created opportunities for producers.

  • Australia seeks long-range missiles in Indo-Pacific defence shift
    BBC

    Australia seeks long-range missiles in Indo-Pacific defence shift

    Australia says it will significantly increase military spending and focus on the Indo-Pacific region amid rising tensions between the US and China. PM Scott Morrison pledged A$270bn (£150bn; $186bn) to Australia's arms budget over 10 years - a 40% boost. Mr Morrison named several areas of tension including the border between India and China, and conflict over the South China Sea and East China Sea.

  • Christian Science Monitor

    When the war on terror isn’t a war

    Or from economic sanctions, such as against Libya, along with a pinching of the financial flows to terrorist groups. Also, governments are better at targeting domestic terrorists like anti-Muslim individuals and violent racist groups. Yet force and sanctions are not the only tools.

  • Ex-Canada PM Mulroney calls for revised relations with China
    AFP

    Ex-Canada PM Mulroney calls for revised relations with China

    Canada must have an "urgent rethink" of its relationship with China, former prime minister Brian Mulroney said Wednesday as tensions build over the possible extradition to the United States of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Conservative Mulroney backed his Liberal successor Justin Trudeau's rejection of any exchange of Meng, who was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018, for two Canadians who were detained in China in apparent retaliation. Mulroney said Canada's hope that China would emerge as a constructive partner in international relations had been proven wrong, referring in particular to Beijing's militarization of the South China Sea.

  • Top Trump aide says president is 'eager to return to the campaign trail' amid reports a planned rally was scrapped
    Yahoo News

    Top Trump aide says president is 'eager to return to the campaign trail' amid reports a planned rally was scrapped

    Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh held a press conference call with reporters on Tuesday where he said the president is “eager to return to the campaign trail and to keep campaigning and keep connecting with Americans.” The phone call came just as CNN reported that the Trump campaign had canceled plans to hold a rally in Alabama next weekend due to concerns about rising numbers of coronavirus infections. When asked about the CNN report later Tuesday afternoon, Murtaugh said, “We don't comment about rally planning.”

  • America's M2 Carbine: The Rifle That Made the U.S. Military Great on the Battlefield
    The National Interest

    America's M2 Carbine: The Rifle That Made the U.S. Military Great on the Battlefield

    Here's What You Need To Remember: The M2 simply does not fit neatly into modern weapon classifications, save perhaps as a personal defense weapon. It reflected a growing recognition that infantry engagements typically occurred at shorter ranges, and that sheer portability could be a kind of force multiplier, while also demonstrating the shortcomings of using lower-powered cartridges and trusting inexperienced soldiers to refrain from blazing away with automatic fire at distant targets. Germany is generally credited with developing the first assault rifle with the MP-43, which entered service with select units towards the end of 1943.

  • An Italian teenager is one miracle away from becoming the first millennial saint
    INSIDER

    An Italian teenager is one miracle away from becoming the first millennial saint

    Reuters Carlo Acutis, who died in 2006 when he was 15, will be beatified in October, after Pope Francis attributed a miracle to him in February. If a second miracle is attributed to him, he would be the first millennial saint. Acutis was a devout young Catholic who taught himself how to program, and used the internet as a tool to spread the message of the Catholic church.

  • Miami-Dade teachers union ratifies new contract. Starting teachers to get big raise
    Miami Herald

    Miami-Dade teachers union ratifies new contract. Starting teachers to get big raise

    Despite technological difficulties with electronic voting — and with the 2019-20 school year behind them — Miami-Dade teachers approved Monday a new labor contract that benefits new educators by increasing the minimum salary by $6,500 but shorts mid-career teachers, who will receive almost the same base pay as rookie teachers. A little more than half of the approximately 30,000 Miami-Dade County Public Schools teachers and other employees represented by United Teachers of Dade — 15,304 — voted electronically, a process that has been heavily criticized by some of the voters. UTD President Karla Hernandez-Mats said that's “about the normal turnout rate,” adding that about 15,800 employees voted in 2018 for the last contract's in-person election.

  • Elderly woman choked and robbed by thief in New York City
    FOX News Videos

    Elderly woman choked and robbed by thief in New York City

    Thief chokes and robs an elderly woman, then calmly walks away with her bag.