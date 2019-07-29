Invitae (NVTA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Invitae (NVTA) closed at $25.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the genetic testing company had gained 19.07% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

NVTA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.48, down 2.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $50.49 million, up 35.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.88 per share and revenue of $223.65 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.09% and +51.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NVTA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.66% higher. NVTA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invitae Corporation (NVTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research