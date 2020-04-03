STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2020 on Friday, April 24, at 12:00 CEST (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).

The report will be available at http://www.autoliv.com/

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00 -15:00 CET (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)

Main speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Attend the webcast: Follow the link on our web

Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

National free phone - United Kingdom: 08003767922

National free phone - United States of America: 18669661396

National free phone - Sweden: 0200125581



International Call: +44 (0) 2071-928000



Confirmation Code: 8792519

Audio replay: An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until May 4th, 2020.

Transcript: Will be available on https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit http://www.autoliv.com/

Best regards,



Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)8 587-206-71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q1-2020-earnings-call,c3080931

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3080931/1224029.pdf Press release (PDF)

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-autolivs-q1-2020-earnings-call-301034780.html

SOURCE Autoliv