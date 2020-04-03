Invitation to Autoliv's Q1 2020 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report  for the first quarter 2020 on Friday, April 24, at 12:00 CEST (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).

The report will be available at http://www.autoliv.com/
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time:   14:00 -15:00 CET (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)

Main speaker:    Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Attend the webcast:  Follow the link on our web

Attend by phone:   To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

National free phone - United Kingdom:                    08003767922
National free phone - United States of America:       18669661396
National free phone - Sweden:                                0200125581
             
International Call:    +44 (0) 2071-928000

Confirmation Code:     8792519                                                                                      

Audio replay: An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until May 4th, 2020.
Transcript: Will be available on https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit http://www.autoliv.com/

Best regards,

Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations 
Phone: +46 (0)8 587-206-71

