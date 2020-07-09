Invitation to Media and Analyst Briefing for Ericsson Q2 2020 Report

- Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on July 17, 2020

- One conference call for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CEST

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the second quarter 2020 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on July 17, 2020.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

Conference call for analysts, investors and journalists

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions. The conference call will begin at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).

To join the conference call, please phone one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 566 426 51 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200 883 685)

International/UK: +44 (0)333 300 0804 (Toll-free UK: 0800 358 9473)

US: +1 631 913 1422 (Toll-free US: +1 855 85 70686)

PIN code: 72249899#

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the conference call starts.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.ericsson.com/investors and https://www.ericsson.com/en/newsroom

A replay of the conference call will be available from about one hour after the conference call has ended until July 24, 2020.

Sweden replay number: +46 (0)8 519 993 85

International replay number: +44 (0)333 300 0819

US replay number: +1 (866) 931 1566

PIN code: 301328384#

About Ericsson



Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com





