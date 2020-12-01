Leading organizations in Asia-Pacific Lauded by the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices
18 companies commended for their outstanding performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across Asia-Pacific
SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Awards honor Asia-Pacific organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs while continually demonstrating tremendous industry achievements.
"We congratulate these companies whose vision catalyzed generating first-class performance within their industries," said Shivaji Das, Partner and Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.
The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia-Pacific. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.
Twenty-three awards were presented and these were segmented into global, regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
Global & Regional titles
2020 Global Medical Gloves Technology Innovation Leadership Award
Smart Glove Holdings
2020 Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year
AIS Fibre
2020 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
Amway
2020 Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year
Axiata Group Berhad
2020 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year
Coway Co., Ltd.
2020 Asia-Pacific Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year
Imperva
2020 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of the Year
NTT Ltd.
2020 Asia-Pacific Smart Lending Platform for the BFSI Industry Technology Innovation Leadership Award
OneConnect
2020 Asia-Pacific Cloud Contact Center Service Provider of the Year
Orange Business Services
2020 Asia-Pacific Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
Orange Business Services
2020 Asia-Pacific IoT Service Provider of the Year
Orange Business Services
2020 Asia-Pacific Critical Power Infrastructure Vendor of the Year
Schneider Electric
2020 Asia-Pacific UPS Company of the Year
Schneider Electric
2020 Asia-Pacific Managed UC Services Provider of the Year
Tata Communications
2020 Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator of the Year
NTT Ltd.
Country Titles
2020 Australia Cloud Contact Center Services Enabling Technology Leadership Award
ipSCAPE
2020 Indonesia CRO Customer Value Leadership Award
PT. Prodia Diacro Laboratories
2020 Indonesia Emerging Logistics Technology Platform of the Year
Waresix
2020 Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year
Telkom Indonesia
2020 Malaysia Emerging Hospital of the Year
ParkCity Medical Centre
2020 Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year
NTT Ltd.
2020 Singapore Solar Power Company of the Year
Sembcorp Solar
2020 South Korea Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year
AhnLab, Inc.
