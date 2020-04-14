BOLIDEN, Sweden, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the first quarter 2020 on Tuesday 28 April at 12.30 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 14.30, which can be followed via webcast and telephone.

The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

To participate, please call 5 minutes before the opening of the conference:

From Sweden +46-8-5664-2651

From UK +44-333-3000-804

From US +1-631-9131-422



PIN Code: 69409035#

The presentation will be live webcasted at www.boliden.com.

For further information:

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations, tel: +46-70-291-5780.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/invitation---presentation-of-q1-2020-interim-report,c3084470

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3084470/1226930.pdf Press release (PDF)

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation---presentation-of-q1-2020-interim-report-301039870.html

SOURCE Boliden