Invitation to the Volvo Group Report on the Second Quarter 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group Report on the second quarter 2020 will be published on July 17, 2020 at 7.20 a.m. CEST. There will be a conference call for press and analysts starting at 9.00 a.m. CEST.

An online presentation of the report, followed by a question-and-answer session, will be broadcast at 9.00 a.m. CEST. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and CFO Jan Ytterberg.

To listen to the online conference, please log in here. If you wish to ask questions, please dial the phone number about ten minutes prior to the start.

Dial in:

SE: +46-8-505-583-66

UK: +44-333-300-08-04 (with PIN code: 92780136#)

US: +1-833-526-83-98

Replay number:

SE: +46-8-519-993-85

Conference reference: 301328041#

One-on-one calls for media can be arranged from 10.15 a.m. CEST. Please contact Claes Eliasson for inquiries.

July 3, 2020

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 104.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2019, net sales amounted to about SEK 432 billion (EUR 40.5 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson

Volvo Group Media Relations

+46-76-553-72-29

