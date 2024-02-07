Invited to apply: a transition home for young women; nonprofit grants for Delaware 250

We've breezed through the first full month of 2024, and the Community Bulletin resumes to be your source for news, resources and events that keep Delaware communities connected and informed.

This edition highlights a transitional home for homeless young women in Dover that is accepting applications, as well as grant funding opportunities for nonprofits interested in participating in Delaware's Semiquincentennial observance.

Transition home in Dover is accepting applications

Years ago, Kishma George was working for a nonprofit that assisted young people aging out of the foster care system. She remembers one young man who had nowhere to go. "All the shelters were full. And he had to sleep outside by his brother's job," George recalled. It was his birthday, she said.

Kishma George, founder of K.I.S.H. Home, Inc. a nonprofit that provides housing and comprehensive support services to young women who are homeless or transitioning out of foster care.

Affected by the young man's circumstances, George decided to open a transitional home for disadvantaged youth, aiming to give them a chance to create stability in their lives.

Nine years ago, George raised the funding and opened K.I.S.H. Homes, a three-bedroom apartment in Dover. The housing opportunity is available to women between the ages of 18 and 21 who have exited the foster care system and those who are facing homelessness. George said they also are prepared to provide support for a young mother and her child.

The living space is not a shelter. Rent is required but it is based on income. Residents must be motivated to reach their goals within a 12-month occupancy. They are expected to work with a case manager who will provide guidance in finding housing, a job or completing their educational goals.

The living room of a transitional home for young women in Dover. Founded by Kishma George in 2009, K.I.S.H. Homes provides supportive services to young women who are homeless.

The residence accommodates a maximum of four women. Currently, there is one bed available and the nonprofit is accepting applications.

The nonprofit welcomes in-kind donations and financial contributions. For more information or to donate to K.I.S.H. Homes Inc., email info@kishhomeinc.org or call (302) 399-6477.

Grant opening for engaging the community in Delaware's history

Delaware is gearing up to mark its 250th anniversary. Nonprofit organizations focused on history, education and tourism have an opportunity to contribute to this milestone.

Delaware 250, a state initiative managed by the Delaware Heritage Commission, is based on America 250, a national campaign to honor the history and contributions of all people of America. Delaware 250 is offering grants to encourage the comprehensive telling of Delaware's history and the sharing of its people's stories as part of the Semiquincentennial celebration.

Fireworks soar above Legislative Hall during the annual Dover Fourth of July Celebration.

The grant opportunity is open only to Delaware-based nonprofits, such as cultural groups, museums, libraries, historic sites and similar organizations. To qualify, the nonprofit must be registered, have a board of trustees and regularly serve the public through programs or services. Proposed projects must benefit or serve the people of Delaware.

Funding may be used for programs or services directly or indirectly related to the Semiquincentennial.

Examples include:

Compensating speakers, performers and experts.

Creating special exhibits.

Supporting cultural or artistic projects associated with the Semiquincentennial.

Making on-site improvements in preparation for visitors during the Semiquincentennial.

The grant award is based on the grant applications submitted by the organization. The suggested range for funding requests is as follows:

Up to $5,000

$5,001 to $10,000

$10,000 and above

Applications will be reviewed quarterly, starting in spring 2024 and running through 2026.

The Delaware Heritage Commission is a division of the Delaware Public Archives and part of the Delaware Department of State. For more information about Delaware 250, visit the state's news website or contact Margaret Hughes, Delaware 250 Coordinator, at margaret.hughes@delaware.gov or (302) 744-5067.

A Black History Month event compilation

February is designated as Black History Month, a time to honor the achievements and contributions of African Americans. Delaware Online/The News Journal is compiling a list of events and activities scheduled throughout the month to highlight the history, lives and events that have helped shape communities, laws and this country.

