Some Invitrocue (ASX:IVQ) Shareholders Are Down 45%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Invitrocue Limited (ASX:IVQ) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 45%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 7.9%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 33% lower than three years ago). Furthermore, it's down 14% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We don't think Invitrocue's revenue of S$515,864 is enough to establish significant demand. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Invitrocue has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing.

Invitrocue had liabilities exceeding cash by S$602,911 when it last reported in December 2018, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But with the share price diving 45% in the last year, it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. The image below shows how Invitrocue's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can see in the image below, how Invitrocue's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Invitrocue shares, which cost holders 45%, while the market was up about 7.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 13% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. Before spending more time on Invitrocue it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

We will like Invitrocue better if we see some big insider buys.