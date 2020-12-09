INVL Technology-owned Novian group renamed main companies, strengthens service integration

The main companies in the Novian IT infrastructure and software services group which is owned by INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, have changed their names: as of 8 December 2020, BAIP and Algoritmu Sistemos operate as Novian Technologies and Novian Systems respectively. The name changes are captured in the companies’ Articles of Association which the Lithuanian Centre of Registers registered on 8 December 2020.

The Novian group took the decision to rename the businesses in order to strengthen its positions internationally and increase value for clients by offering integrated services amid the growing digitalization needs in the market. The shared name Novian reinforces the group’s ambition to collaborate even more actively across the areas of IT infrastructure, software services and digitization, and to increase value by additionally offering clients integrated services. The group’s companies are presented on the new website of the Novian group: www.novian.io.

The companies of the Novian group that work in the technologies area are Novian Technologies in Lithuania as well as Andmevara Services OU of Estonia and its subsidiary Andmevara SRL in Moldova. Working in the software services area are the Lithuanian companies Novian Systems and Acena, which is set to be merged into Novian Systems in the near future, and Estonia-based Andmevara AS. Zissor, a provider of software for media monitoring and for content segmentation and digitization, is based in Norway.

“The world is actively going digital and there is a growing need for fast solutions to address the challenges that businesses, cities and countries face in different areas, so IT processes are rapidly being integrated. Our response is to be what clients need – to combine capabilities and competencies, offering clients not just technological quality and completeness but also speed, on a national, regional or global scale,” Novian CEO Evaldas Rėkus says.

The shared name Novian, he says, reinforces the group’s ambition to strengthen its international standing by collaborating more actively across the areas of IT infrastructure, software services and digitization. “This change assures the client that whichever group company they turn to in whichever country, they’ll get the package of services that fits their needs,” Rėkus says.

He says the name Novian that now appears in the companies’ names also refers to the fact that effective solutions are achieved through innovation. “The group’s companies have a lot of experience, which is especially valuable when integrating classical and new technological solutions. In addition, Novian also gets impetus for resolving challenges from the priority it gives to relevant areas like high-performance computing devices, digital transformation, big data, and artificial intellect,” the CEO explains.

Today the companies that are joined together in the Novian group are based in five European countries and offer more than 50 services and solutions.

According to Novian Technologies CEO Gytis Umantas, IT today involves everything related to the challenges of digitalizing operations, and suppliers are expected to bring a holistic approach to solutions. “The solutions we develop are based not just on our know-how and experience but also on partnership with global manufacturers, which allows us to select what is best-suited from among many options. Moreover, at any time we can expand the range of IT solutions we offer with the services of the group’s other companies – from software development to digitization – or serve as a general contractor providing all the needed IT services,” the manager says.

The Novian group companies that work in the technologies area are Novian Technologies in Lithuania, Andmevara Services OU of Estonia, and its subsidiary Andmevara SRL in Moldova.

“Today it’s hard to find a field where IT programmes or applications are not used. The interconnectedness of systems is increasing and developing them is ever more complicated: in order for a tool to function properly, developers have to know the subtleties of the IT tools in question, the needs of the specific area of operations, and the legal framework. So teamwork among experienced IT infrastructure specialists is often vital, and the combination of the group’s capabilities provides new momentum,” says Elena Vengrienė, the CEO of Novian Systems. She says the Novian group’s companies have already worked successfully on a variety of common projects in the past and now will further strengthen that collaboration.

Working in the Novian group’s software services area are the Lithuanian companies Novian Systems and Acena, the merger of which into Novian Systems is planned in the near future, and Estonia-based Andmevara AS.

The Norwegian company Zissor, which joined the Novian group in 2019, is known as a provider of software for media monitoring and for the segmentation and digitization of printed and scanned documents. Zissor has expanded its portfolio of offerings with the software and IT infrastructure services and solutions of the Novian group’s other companies.

In the first three quarters of this year, the Novian group’s companies had aggregated revenue of EUR 17.4 million, or 13.7% more than in the same period last year. Of that, 70% was from projects performed in Lithuania, compared with EUR 8.9 million or 58.5% last year. The aggregated EBITDA of the group’s companies was EUR 1.5 million, which is 2.7 times more than in three quarters of 2019. Net profit for the period was EUR 0.8 million, versus a net loss of EUR 0.3 million in the same period last year.

The Novian group’s companies in the Baltic countries, Norway and Moldova employ approximately 180 professionals. In total, Novian companies obtained revenue from 30 of the world’s countries during the first three quarters of this year. The Novian group of businesses is owned by INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses.

