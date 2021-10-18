InvoCare's (ASX:IVC) investors will be pleased with their 15% return over the last year

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. For example, the InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 14% trails the market return. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 4.2% lower than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year InvoCare grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We doubt the modest 1.4% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. However the year on year revenue growth of 4.5% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

InvoCare shareholders gained a total return of 15% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 0.5% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand InvoCare better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that InvoCare is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

InvoCare is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

