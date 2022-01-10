Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

FILE - From left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., chair of the Senate Rules Committee, talk about the need for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, as they speak to reporters following a Democratic policy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 2, 2021. Democrats are mounting an impassioned push to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping elections legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump's “big lie” about the 2020 presidential contest pose such a grave threat to democracy that they demand a forceful response. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN SLODYSKO
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.

In fiery speeches and interviews, President Joe Biden and top congressional Democrats have seized on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a reason to advance their long-stalled voting, ethics and elections package. Senate Republicans, who have repeatedly blocked the legislation, excoriate the measures as a “partisan power grab” and warn that any rule changes will haunt Democrats someday under a GOP majority.

Trump’s false claims of a stolen election not only incited the mob that stormed the Capitol, Democrats say. His unrelenting campaign of disinformation also sparked a GOP effort to pass new state laws that have made it more difficult to vote, while in some cases rendering the administration of elections more susceptible to political influence.

Many Democrats say the moment has come to act decisively in what they view as the civil rights fight of the era. Changing Senate rules early in 2022 offers perhaps the last best chance to counteract Republicans' state-level push before the midterm elections, when Democrats' House majority and slim hold in the 50-50 Senate could be wiped out.

“If Republicans continue to hijack the rules of the chamber to prevent us from protecting our democracy, then the Senate will debate and consider changes to the rules,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday.

Yet what action they will take remains highly uncertain, depending on the often elusive support of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Key Democrats have been meeting with Manchin for weeks, brainstorming options while also enlisting outside allies to lobby his support.

Manchin has made no firm commitments. He has repeatedly said he will not support lowering the filibuster's 60-vote threshold for passing most legislation, a stance shared by fellow centrist Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. Until the threshold is lowered, enacting election legislation could prove difficult, if not impossible.

But Democrats say they are focused on what's achievable now, amid escalating pressure from allies for action. Even modest changes to Senate rules, they say, would be a significant step forward.

Leaning into the fight, Biden is set to deliver a speech in Atlanta on Tuesday focused on voting rights. And Schumer has added to the civil rights symbolism by setting the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, on Jan. 17, as the deadline to either pass the voting legislation or consider revising the rules. The Senate is likely to hold a series of test votes this week intended to underscore Republican opposition.

“I'm not going to say ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ because I don’t know what votes will come to the floor," Manchin said last week, noting that he has supported some changes to Senate rules in the past. One proposal Democrats are discussing would eliminate the filibuster on the so-called “motion to proceed” that is needed before a bill can be debated on the Senate floor.

Republicans say invoking the Jan. 6 insurrection is offensive. The voting bills, they say, were largely written before the attack and include a liberal wish list of priorities that will do little to combat vulnerabilities in the law exposed by Trump's attempts to overturn the election.

“It is beyond distasteful for some of our colleagues to ham-fistedly invoke the Jan. 6 anniversary to advance these aims," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “The fact that violent criminals broke the law does not entitle Senate Democrats to break the Senate.”

The renewed focus on voting rights comes as much of Biden's agenda has stalled out in Congress. Before Christmas, Manchin singlehandedly halted work on Biden's roughly $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives, delaying the bill indefinitely.

Civil rights activists are deeply frustrated by the turn of events, saying precious months have been wasted. They view the GOP-backed changes in voting laws as a subtler form of ballot restrictions like literacy tests and poll taxes once used to disenfranchise Black voters, a key Democratic constituency.

“Unfortunately many policymakers have not truly appreciated the gravity of where we are in this nation at this moment,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in an interview, singling out both Biden's White House as well as Senate Democrats. “African Americans have seen this before. We've experienced this before. We must get beyond procedural conversations and get to the substance of protecting this fragile thing called democracy.”

If signed into law, Democrats' legislation would usher in the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, striking down hurdles to voting enacted in the name of election security, reducing the influence of big money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts. The package would create national election standards that would trump the state-level GOP laws. It would also restore the ability of the Justice Department to police election laws in states with a history of discrimination.

McConnell has ridiculed the effort as one inspired by "scary stories that liberal activists keep repeating about how democracy is at death’s door.” He recently dangled the possibility of narrower bipartisan action to shore up a convoluted 19th century law called the Electoral Count Act that governs the certification of presidential elections — a law Trump sought to exploit to overthrow his 2020 defeat. A compromise on that could be attractive to Manchin, who has said any election legislation ought to be enacted on a bipartisan basis.

Last week, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine held bipartisan talks with Republican Sens. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mitt Romney of Utah, as well as Manchin and fellow Democrats Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. An update to the Electoral Count Act was part of the discussion, according to a Collins spokeswoman.

Democrats have blasted the GOP overture on the Electoral Count Act as a “cynical” political maneuver aimed at doing the bare minimum at the federal level while leaving laws in place in GOP-controlled swing states like Georgia.

“What good is it to certify the election, if I don’t get to cast my vote in the first place?” said Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the first African American to represent Georgia in the Senate. He is up for reelection this year.

Republicans warn that Democrats will come to regret any changes to the filibuster, which is intended to foster compromise by making legislation intentionally difficult to pass.

“They barely have a majority now,” said Sen. John Thune, of South Dakota, the chamber's No. 2 Republican. “Even the strongest majorities eventually end up back in the minority.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New York City Mayor Signs Law Allowing Non-Citizens to Vote

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams enacted a measure Sunday that will allow more than 800,000 non-citizens in the city to vote in municipal elections.

  • Red states fight school vaccine mandates

    Reproduced from National Academy for State Health Policy; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios One in three states has already prohibited COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools — even before the FDA has fully approved vaccines for children.Why it matters: The Biden administration hoped to rely on schools as a "trusted messenger" in support of coronavirus vaccines, but schools have become a political battleground as the Omicron variant roars across the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mark

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Shrug Off Rising Yields; Focus on Wednesday’s CPI Report

    We could be looking at a short-term rangebound trade until the release of the U.S. consumer inflation numbers on Wednesday.

  • Bucs 41, Panthers 17: Instant reaction as Carolina loses 7th straight to end season

    The Panthers led 7-0 early, but Tom Brady figured them out. Cam Newton only played one play

  • Democrats could still salvage Build Back Better – and perhaps their midterm prospects

    Best-case scenario: a scaled down plan that saves popular programs and a billionaire tax to pay for it Demonstrators in boats and kayaks protest near Senator Joe Manchin's houseboat in the Washington marina in September. Photograph: Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock Democrats were already facing a bleak landscape for this year’s midterm elections, with Joe Biden’s approval rating languishing in the low 40s and his party holding narrow majorities in both the House and the Senate. Now, with

  • 'You are the same as me': Maricopa County Justice Courts has most diverse bench of judges in its history

    Out of the 26 elected justices of the peace, nine are women, three are Black, five are Hispanic, one is Native American and two identify as LGBTQ.

  • Strategy shift: Biden confronts Trump head on after year of silent treatment

    President strikes different tone in tacit admission that ignoring the most powerful force in the Republican party is risky Joe Biden on Thursday offered himself as a defender of democracy in the ‘battle for the soul of America’. Photograph: Reuters In the first moments of his presidency, Joe Biden called on Americans to set aside their deep divisions inflamed by a predecessor he intentionally ignored. He emphasized national unity and appealed to Americans to come together to “end this uncivil wa

  • Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House’ Dead at 65

    Bob Saget has died, according to multiple reports. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news on Sunday. ‘Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,’ the law enforcement office wrote on Twitter. ‘The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.’

  • Clyburn on updating election law: 'What is true today was not true then'

    House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) weighed in on the debate over making changes to the Electoral Count Act on Sunday, saying that any modifications that are passed "must fit the times."While appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Clyburn was asked by guest host Bret Baier whether or not Congress was deciding against changing the Electoral Count Act despite appearing to have enough votes. Clyburn stated that while Congress was willing to change...

  • Pelosi accuses Republicans of 'legislative continuation of what they did on Jan. 6' in pivot to election bill

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Sunday that Republicans are committing "a legislative continuation of what they did on Jan. 6" through state-level voting reforms.

  • At-home COVID test prices rise at Walmart and Kroger

    BinaxNOW at-home COVID-19 tests at Walmart and Kroger will see a rise in prices after a deal with the White House expired in mid-December.Driving the news: BinaxNOW, one of the first at-home tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration, has become increasingly popular over the last month due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Walmart and Kroger made a deal with the White House in September to

  • Winners and losers from Patriots’ ugly loss to Dolphins in Week 18

    Mac Jones' inability to overcome a deficit continues.

  • Amid tensions, Bosnian Serbs celebrate outlawed holiday

    BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Amid Bosnia’s greatest political crisis since the end of its 1992-95 interethnic war, the country’s Serbs celebrated an outlawed holiday Sunday with a provocative parade showcasing armored vehicles, police helicopters and law enforcement officers with rifles, marching in lockstep and singing a nationalist song. Addressing several thousand spectators gathered in Banja Luka, the de-facto capital of the Serb-run part of the country, Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik disparaged sanctions Washington slapped on him last week over his alleged corrupt activities and threats to tear the country apart. “This gathering is the best response to those who deny us our rights, … who keep imposing sanctions on us,” Dodik said.

  • China Moves to Give State Firms More Power: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s growing evidence that China is encouraging state-owned property developers to take market share from stressed rivals to limit the spread of contagion from the debt-stricken industry.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseAlexandria Ocasio-Co

  • One dead, at least one injured in head-on crash between Knights Ferry and Jamestown

    The collision happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 108.

  • Winter storm watch issued through Tuesday morning. Here's what you can expect

    The National Weather service is predicting more lake-effect snow and high winds through Tuesday morning.

  • Dems' filibuster struggle with Manchin: “like negotiating via Etch A Sketch”

    President Biden, Democratic leaders and their emissaries are trying to convince Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to pass a sweeping federal elections bill with a menu of filibuster alternatives. The problem is speaking with him is "like negotiating via Etch A Sketch," sources with direct knowledge of his recent meetings tell Axios.Why it matters: The president and his top legislative allies see the bill — Manchin's own Freedom to Vote Act — as key to thwarting Republican-led changes at the state and l

  • Sullivan warns Iran of 'severe consequences' if American citizens are attacked

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday warned Iran that it would face "serious consequences" if any U.S. citizens are attacked after Iranian officials sanctioned multiple Americans."Yesterday, Iran purported to impose sanctions on 52 Americans. They do so as Iran's proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East, and as Iranian officials threaten to carry out terror operations inside the United States...

  • Andrew Garfield Admits Lying About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Was ‘Thrilling’

    "It obviously gave people a big thrill in the theater."

  • FAA reveals 50 airports that will have C-band 5G buffer zones

    The airports excluding C-band 5G include some of the busiest hubs in the US.