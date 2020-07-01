Involta Launches New Healthcare Technology Suite: Involta SecureHealth(SM)

Involta Partners with Alert Logic to Bring Healthcare Technology to Market

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta, an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing and data center services company, today announces that the company has partnered with Alert Logic, the industry's first SaaS-enabled Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, to develop Involta SecureHealthSM . Involta SecureHealthSM is a suite of managed IT services designed to support healthcare organizations, safeguard data and drive better patient outcomes.

Involta has strengthened its original Involta Secure service line with the addition of Alert Logic's expert MDR services to give healthcare organizations an unmatched advantage in IT security. Involta SecureHealthSM addresses, supports and protects healthcare platforms for Precision Medicine, PACs/Imaging, Data Analytics, Telemedicine, and multiple Electronic Health Record applications. It also offers hybrid IT consulting, policy bundle evaluation, colocation opportunities, managed security services and managed detection and response capabilities. Additionally, the comprehensive Governance Regulatory and Compliance (GRC) assessment allows healthcare organizations to evaluate their IT environment to ensure 100% compliance with HIPAA, HITRUST and other regulatory frameworks. Together, these services allow threats across technology platforms to be detected and resolved quickly, before they can cause real harm to IT environments.

"Involta has partnered with Alert Logic to provide its award-winning Managed Detection and Response solution for healthcare organizations," says Bruce Lehrman, Involta CEO. "IT security is non-negotiable, especially in healthcare. We're hyper-focused on protecting IT environments through interoperability – bringing essential systems, policies and procedures together under a single umbrella and providing solutions from end to end."

Since 2007 Involta has served the healthcare industry with customized IT services. With 40% of the company's business focused on healthcare technology, Involta understands the IT challenges healthcare professionals face every day. With 24/7 protection across both private and public IT infrastructure, Involta customers can trust they are operating securely and meeting compliance mandates. Together, Involta and Alert Logic preserve company health amidst a rapidly changing business landscape.

"At Involta, we understand that successful healthcare systems must be secure," says Annalea Ilg, Involta Chief Information Security Officer. "They require purpose-built data centers, reliable network connectivity, access to the private and public cloud, enhanced security, and more. Involta SecureHealthSM offers all this plus industry advisory opportunities to ensure you have all the components for success."

For more information about Involta SecureHealthSM, visit www.involta.com.

About Involta

Involta, an award-winning national IT service provider and consulting firm, orchestrates digital transformation journeys by using well-defined and rigorous processes to deliver hybrid cloud solutions, consulting and data center services tailored to their clients' business drivers. By pairing strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned colocation facilities and infrastructure assets, Involta empowers businesses across the country with the security and reliability they require.