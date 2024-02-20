How to get involved in Pueblo politics this spring, from caucuses to county assemblies

2024 is slated to be a busy year for politics in Pueblo and around the country, as the big presidential election this fall isn’t the only event to keep an eye on.

Coloradans will join some other states in voting in the presidential primaries on March 5, and there are several other local political events planned in the following weeks.

If you’re interested in getting involved in local politics from the ground up, here’s what to know about the upcoming local caucuses and assemblies.

Voting stickers from Election Day in Pueblo.

What are precinct caucuses? When will they be held in Pueblo?

The precinct is one of the smallest units of political organization. Precincts within city limits are comprised of neighborhood segments spanning a few city blocks, while precinct boundaries in more rural parts of Pueblo County are larger in size.

At precinct caucus meetings, attendees select leaders for their precincts, as well as delegates to the county assembly meetings. Participation is limited to people who are registered voters affiliated with the party and people who have lived within precinct boundaries for at least 22 days before the caucus.

Pueblo Republicans are hosting a precinct caucus in the evening of Thursday, March 7. The location is not listed on the party website, but voters can pre-register online.

The Pueblo Democratic Party is hosting three precinct caucuses at different locations on Saturday, March 9. They'll be held at South High School, East High School and Skyview Middle School in Pueblo West.

Voters can find their precinct information at govotecolorado.gov.

What to know about county assemblies

While some delegates for county assemblies are selected at the precinct caucuses, it’s the county assembly where local voters gather to select local candidates who will be on primary ballots in June.

Local parties also vote on delegates to send to the state party assembly as well as the congressional district assembly, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s website.

Pueblo Democrats are holding their assembly on Saturday, March 16. Party communications director Breta Ross confirmed that registration will start at 9 a.m. and the assembly will be held at the Steelworker Union Hall.

The Pueblo GOP is holding its county assembly on Tuesday, March 19, at East High School. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the assembly is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Who is running for local positions?

According to Colorado’s campaign finance database, several candidates are in the running for local positions as of Monday afternoon.

While Puebloans decided on the majority of local county offices two years ago, two of the three commissioners will be seeking re-election.

The District 1 seat, currently held by Epimenio “Eppie” Griego, has the most candidates who are officially in the running so far. Griego left the Democratic Party late last year to run as an unaffiliated candidate, but three Democrats and one Republican have also filed to run for his seat.

Commissioner Daneya Esgar, a former state lawmaker who was appointed to the position last summer, is the only Democrat who has filed for the seat representing District 2. Paula McPheeters has also filed for that seat as a Republican.

All of the incumbents representing parts of Pueblo in the Colorado House of Representatives have filed to run for re-election.

Ty Winter, a Republican representing House District 47 in southeastern Colorado, does not yet have an opposing Democratic candidate, but Democratic incumbents Tisha Mauro and Matt Martinez each have one candidate who's filed to run against them.

Incumbent Tenth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner, a Democrat, announced in late January he is not running for re-election after serving three terms. Two Republicans and one Democrat have filed to run for the top law enforcement job in the 10th District, which encompasses all of Pueblo County.

