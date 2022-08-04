Inwood man stabbed dead after bodega argument, police say

An argument inside an Inwood bodega turned fatal on Thursday morning after one of the men involved fatally stabbed the other when the disagreement spilled out onto the sidewalk, police said.

The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest just outside the shop on Dykman Street near Seaman Ave. shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved.

The suspect, a heavyset man wearing dark clothing, took off on a bike and is being sought.