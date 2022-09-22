INX Debuts Trading Platform for SEC-Registered Security Tokens and Cryptocurrencies

The INX Digital Company has created a platform intended to allow trading of Securities and Exchange Commission-registered security tokens along with various cryptocurrencies.

Dubbed INX One, the product will be open to both retail and institutional investors, and will also include services for issuers seeking to raise capital via a security token offering.

In 2021, INX was the first company to complete a security token offering that was registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with its INX token issuance raising $85 million from more than 7,200 investors.

Read more: INX Closes Its Ethereum-Based IPO With $85M in Proceeds

“By combining our security token trading platform with our cryptocurrency trading platform and primary offering services, INX is pioneering a new era of digital asset investing for both primary and secondary markets that benefits everyone - not just a select few,” company CEO Shy Datika said in a statement.

Datika, along with Deputy CEO Itai Avneri, told CoinDesk that INX is focused on developing a platform that offers individuals and institutional investors ease of access to crypto and security token offerings. The firm stressed that regulatory supervision and transparency with clients is crucial for the success of the platform and industry. INX will not be listing any speculative tokens, the executives added.

In May, the company named Galaxy Digital veteran Renata Szkoda as chief financial officer. INX has built a roster of TradFi and fintech individuals to combine expertise moving forward, Datika told CoinDesk. The company’s board includes David Weild, former vice chairman of Nasdaq, and Thomas K. Lewis, former CEO of a predecessor company to TD Ameritrade.

Read more: INX Taps Galaxy Digital Alum as Chief Financial Officer