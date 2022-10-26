IOE, AI - The Leader of the Global Digital Financial Trading Ecosystem Highly Compatible With the Trading of Almost all Types of Tokens

·2 min read

ONWARD, Singapore - (NewMediaWire) - October 26, 2022 - (King NewsWire) - Thanks to the IPA interface technology, IOE IA is exceptionally compatible with trading almost all types of tokens.

The Singapore-based AI technology company, IOE, IA, operates an independent trading platform with a five-step long-term sustainability plan to ensure all investments are in safe hands and that investors are protected against any risks. This renowned platform has acquired the patent for the "AI Cloud Computing Analysis" technology and is a global leader in the digital financial trading ecosystem, which is highly compatible with trading a variety of tokens. As a result of its extensive experience and technological expertise in algorithms, data, and computing acceleration, IOE, AI uses artificial intelligence to conduct quantitative trading using smart contracts, cross-chain gateway technology, and cross-smart contract technology, resulting in risk-free digitization.

By monitoring and executing smart contracts, the platform or other third parties can prevent all parties involved in high-frequency automatic quantitative transactions from breaching their contracts. Since AI is highly compatible with almost all types of tokens thanks to IPA interface technology, IOE, it is being used by many AI experts and Blockchain enthusiasts to conduct quantitative trading.

"We are considering creating a sandbox similar to the Apollo Intelligence Platform during algorithm development to encourage talented algorithm developers and data scientists to use our tooling platform. We will encourage this concept to operate and thrive in the future, and we 11 will allow all IoE AI users to share all algorithms in order to research the economic details of each algorithm," says the platform's skilled developers.

Through the use of artificial intelligence's deep learning method, Artificial Intelligence Quantitative Trading generates millions of transaction data using a combination of modern statistics and mathematics by self-learning from a large amount of historical data. Deep learning is used to generate and build investment strategies based on excess returns. Through the use of cutting-edge machine learning technology, it can overcome the limitations of investment managers in terms of working hours, physical strength, and performance stability.

The developers' further states, "Our goal is to create a repository-based pool of coded block algorithms that will allow multiple people to join the algorithmic community, as well as a self-learning Apollo sandbox for IoE AI users to test the distributed Apollo algorithm while developing the IoE AI intelligent platform. To achieve this goal, we must engage in early development work. Using AI to improve economic, social, and human development, as well as working together to create a better future, are core values of the Internet of Everything (IoE) AI."

For more information, click on the website, https://ioeai.net/.

Media Contact

Name: John Tomich
Company Name: IoE AI
Email: admin@ioeai.org
Website: https://ioeai.net/
 City: Onward
Country: Singapore

