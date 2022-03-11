IOEN announces exchange listing on MEXC

Melbourne, Australia, 11th March, 2022, Chainwire

Today the Internet of Energy Network (IOEN) is proud to officially announce its new listing on the centralized exchange MEXC, one of the top centralized exchanges in the world. The listing will take place on Tuesday the 15th of March, at 03:00 UTC, with the initial trading pair IOEN/USDT. This follows on from IOEN’s listing on Gate.io a few months ago, and IOEN’s listing on various decentralized exchanges.

Prior to trading opening, IOEN is participating in the MEXC Kickstarter event, where users can vote in support of the listing using a token for a share of IOEN to be air dropped after voting goals are met. The reward pool is valued at 5 mil IOEN. Voting opens on 14 March 2022 at 03:00 (UTC) and closes on 14 March 2022 at 10:50 UTC.

Connor Gamble, Head of Operations, shares that “listing on a second major exchange furthers IOEN’s foothold in the Clean Tech Crypto space and should excite current and future supporters as the team pushes forward in its mission.” In addition to the listing, the team has also just released its IOEN protocol V.01 aiming at building a robust renewable energy ecosystem to facilitate energy value transactions in the local economy globally.

About IOEN

IOEN is a community-driven network that enables connection and value exchange between any energy device, user, or market. IOEN is the next generation of digital energy management and optimisation technology.

IOEN tech enables an interconnected system of virtual microgrids that facilitate transactions within and between local energy ecosystems: from the appliance level to energy generation, storage, and consumption. We are the backbone of the new tokenized energy ecosystem, building out the global clean energy ecosystem wherever you are, device by device.

About MEXC Global

Founded in 2018, MEXC Global is known as the exchange of high performance and mega transaction matching technology. The team at MEXC Global are some of the first movers and pioneers of financial and blockchain technology.

Currently, MEXC Global caters to 6 million+ users in more than 70 countries around the world and we have just started. This magnificent achievement is a significant milestone, and MEXC Global aims to become the go-to platform for new traders and experienced investors as they move forward in their financial journey.

