ION to divest non-strategic INOVA land seismic equipment joint venture

HOUSTON, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the Company entered into an agreement to sell its 49% equity stake in INOVA Geophysical Equipment Limited (INOVA) for $12 million. INOVA is a land seismic equipment joint venture with BGP Inc., the world's largest land seismic service provider, who owns the remaining 51%. INOVA is a leading provider of land geophysical technology, including acquisition systems, source products and digital sensors. In 2014, ION wrote down its investment in INOVA to zero. The parties anticipate closing the deal in the second half of the year, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

"This divestment is aligned with ION's strategy to focus on higher potential return offerings offshore that value our leading technology and experience while monetizing non-core assets," said Chris Usher, ION's President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am pleased we reached a mutually beneficial agreement that supports our customers while delivering value to our shareholders. The proceeds will support our entry into the 3D new acquisition market and development of our Marlin™ SmartPort business while further bolstering our liquidity."

ION develops and leverages innovative technologies, creating value through data capture, analysis and optimization to enhance critical decision-making, enabling superior returns. For more information, visit iongeo.com.

