ION starts to bring clients back online after ransomware attack - source

FILE PHOTO: Hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - ION, the financial trading services group hit by a ransomware attack last week, started to bring clients back on to its cleared derivatives platform overnight, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Among the many ION clients whose operations were likely to have been affected by the attack and ensuing disruption were ABN Amro Clearing and Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest bank, according to messages to clients from both banks that were seen by Reuters last week.

The hackers who claimed responsibility for the breach at ION said last week a ransom had been paid, declining to say how much it was, or offer any evidence that the money had been handed over. ION declined to comment on whether the ransom had been paid.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

Recommended Stories

  • End of working from home boom costs 6,650 jobs at Dell

    Laptop maker Dell is cutting thousands of jobs as the pandemic's working from home boom ends.

  • The PS5 Is on Sale For a Massive Discount at This Unexpected Place—Get It Before It Sells Out Again

    PS5 restock? Say no more.

  • Microsoft Has a Last-Minute Mysterious Surprise

    The software giant invites journalists to a surprise event on Feb. 7. The event was unplanned, and the mystery is complete.

  • Apple execs on M2 chips, winning gamers and when to buy a Mac

    Apple's M series chips were incredibly well telegraphed when they arrived in late 2021. Apple had been designing its own silicon since the A4 appeared in the iPhone 4 just over a decade earlier. The appearance of Apple’s in-house efforts in the Mac was really just a question of when, not if.

  • 9 of the Best (but Hidden) Notes App Features on Your iPhone

    You probably use the Notes app all the time on your iPhone. It’s the simplest way to quickly jot thoughts down when they come to you. It’s simple enough, in fact, that many of us use its surface-level features and call it a day. But it can do so much more: In recent years, Apple has added plenty of new Notes features you might not know about. These are nine of our favorites.

  • Apple may be working on a pricier iPhone 'Ultra'

    Apple has reportedly considered whether to introduce a more expensive iPhone "Ultra" that would slot above the iPhone Pro and Pro Max.

  • Charting the S&P 500: It Looks Like a Breakout, but…

    The amber color of the candles tells us this is the case; it has taken some time to turn from "slightly bearish" (pink) to the neutral state. With a strong January the trend is certainly in the bull's favor, but it will take at least three more months of gains to get the ship turned around.

  • Microsoft Schedules Mystery Event for Tuesday as Company Accelerates AI Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled plans for an event on Tuesday at its headquarters, leaving the subject open to speculation as the company steps up its bets on artificial intelligence — including adding OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot into its Bing search engine.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While

  • OpenAI Is Drawing Competition From Fleet of Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- OpenAI has stunned the world of techies and investors with its viral artificial intelligence products and its jaw-dropping $10 billion in backing from Microsoft Corp. Now, a growing number of large and small companies are racing to try to overtake the startup in the suddenly hot world of AI services. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by P

  • Google's Pixel 7 phones have dropped to their lowest prices to date

    The Pixel 7 is already one of the best bargains among flagship phones, and you'll get even more bang for your buck thanks to these deals.

  • Bard: Google launches ChatGPT rival

    The tech giant says its new Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot will roll out in the coming weeks.

  • Video: What happens when an iPhone is dropped into boiling oil?

    A video of an iPhone being dropped into a boiling pot of frying oil has gone viral. Uploaded by TikTok user Zaiem Ainn (@zaiem_ainn) on Jan. 25, the video shows the Malaysian friend chicken vendor using his iPhone to take a video of his cooking. As he brings the smartphone closer to get a better look at the fried chicken, the iPhone is dropped into the boiling oil.

  • Analyst Report: Qualcomm, Inc.

    Qualcomm is a designer and manufacturer of advanced semiconductors for mobile phones and commercial wireless applications. It provides integrated solutions, including processors, GPS, WiFi, basebands and other applications, for smartphones, tablets, and mobile PCs. Qualcomm has extended its leadership in the 3G CDMA wireless standard into the 4G LTE niche. It derives substantial royalty and licensing revenue from its extensive intellectual property portfolio for 3G, 4G and now 5G technologies.

  • C3.ai, BigBearAI, and SoundHound Stock Are Soaring in an AI Feeding Frenzy

    The debut of the cutting-edge chatbot has spurred investors to buy up stock in artificial-intelligence plays.

  • NFT holders are using their digital art as collateral to borrow record amounts of cryptocurrency

    DeFi protocol NFTfi reported a record 4,399 loans disbursed in January, nearly double the previous peak hit in March 2022.

  • After a Dozen Lawsuits, Apple Breaks Its Silence on Privacy Problems

    In November, Gizmodo exclusively reported that Apple harvests data about its users even after they flip the switch on an iPhone privacy setting that promises to “disable the sharing of device analytics altogether.” Since then, consumers across the country have filed at least 12 different class-action lawsuits about the problem. Apple ignored dozens of questions from Gizmodo and other reporters, until now. In an article in The Hollywood Reporter, Apple finally broke its silence—with a statement t

  • Google is ready to roll out its ChatGPT rival, ‘Bard’

    Google plans to publicly release an artificial-intelligence chatbot called "Bard" in the "coming weeks," after opening it up to select testers Monday.

  • The Morning After: Is Apple working on an ‘Ultra’ iPhone?

    The top news stories today: Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over 'sacrilegious' content, Tesla's five-seat Model Y now qualify for the new $7,500 federal tax credit, Is Apple working on an ‘Ultra’ iPhone?

  • The price of a high-end iPhone has increased 66% since 2009. Tim Cook says people are willing to pay more for 'the best.'

    When adjusting for inflation, Apple's most expensive iPhone in 2009 cost around $962. Today, the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,599.

  • Baidu Surges as Hope Mounts over Chinese Answer to ChatGPT

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. surged after affirming it’s on track to publicly roll out its ChatGPT-like service in March, stoking anticipation around what is potentially China’s most prominent entry in the race to create lifelike AI bots.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChin