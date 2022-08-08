ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR): Is Breakeven Near?

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The AU$1.4b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$10m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$11m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on ioneer's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering ioneer, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$111m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 68% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ioneer's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. ioneer currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

