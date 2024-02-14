Ionia sheriff says two Lansing area kids will face charges in fatal police chase

IONIA — Two juveniles who were among five Lansing-area kids involved in the theft of multiple vehicles, a high-speed chase and fatal crash will face charges, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

One of the juveniles, a girl from the Lansing area, was killed when the stolen 2020 Kia Forte in which she was riding crashed into a tree on Sunfield Highway near Bippley Road while police were in pursuit, the sheriff's office said previously.

The girl, whose name and age were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other occupants of the Forte were transported to Sparrow Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The other stolen vehicle was stopped after officers deployed spike strips to disable it.

Ages and genders of the other four kids police said were involved won't be released, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office did not say what charges the juveniles will face.

Ionia County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 4:17 p.m. Sunday in response to reported vehicle thefts from Walmart, 152 Sprague Road, and Menards, 3063 S. State Road.

Police said at the time five people from the Lansing area drove a vehicle stolen from another location to the Walmart. The third stolen vehicle was recovered near the scene of the other thefts.

Police issued an alert for the vehicles and they later were seen traveling together by a Clinton County deputy. The deputy tried to stop the vehicles, but the drivers fled into Eaton County and through the city of Grand Ledge.

Grand Ledge officers pursued them back into Ionia County.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Two Lansing area juveniles will face charges in Ionia County fatal crash