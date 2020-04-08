Ionis establishes $25,000 scholarship to help ALS patients in greater San Diego area participate in physical and mental wellness programs

- A full range of therapy sessions are available via online video to support ALS patients during the COVID-19 pandemic

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, today announced that it has established a $25,000 scholarship to help ALS patients in the greater San Diego area participate in a range of physical and mental wellness programs that offer an integrative approach for overcoming the challenges of disability. The Ionis Hope Scholarship will enable ALS patients to participate in group classes, massage therapy, meditation and functional movement therapy, offered by Adapt Functional Movement Center, located in Carlsbad, Calif. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Adapt is offering its full range of therapy for patients and their caregivers via live, individualized online video sessions.

(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) More

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare, fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects 30,000 Americans and a similar number of people in the European Union. About every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with the disease and someone dies from it. Ionis' robust pipeline includes three drugs targeting forms of the disease. Tofersen, which targets the cause of a genetic form of ALS (superoxide dismutase 1 or SOD1), is currently in a Phase 3 clinical study in SOD1 ALS patients. IONIS-C9 Rx, which targets the cause of a different genetic form of ALS, C9ORF72 (the leading known genetic cause of ALS worldwide) is in a Phase 2 clinical study in patients with C9ORF72 ALS. ION541, designed to treat non-genetic forms ("sporadic") of ALS, is planned to begin clinical studies this year. Additional medicines to treat other forms of ALS are expected to reach the Ionis clinical pipeline in the near future.

"We know that sick people depend on us. It's why we will never stop innovating to deliver breakthrough medicines that bring hope to patients with unmet needs," said Kristina Bowyer, Ionis' vice president of patient advocacy. "As members of the ALS community, we are honored to support patients and their families beyond the medicines that we develop, including through patient-centered programs such as the Ionis Hope Scholarship."

"It's incredibly important to empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest," said Steve Becvar, executive director for the ALS Association Greater San Diego Chapter. "The Ionis Hope Scholarship in support of ALS patients provides exactly that by partnering with the Adapt Functional Movement Center. Not only is Ionis a world leader in discovering effective treatments for ALS, they are leading the way to improve the lives of those living with and affected by ALS with this generous scholarship."

"We are extremely fortunate to be partnered with two great organizations to make an impact on people's lives both through front-line therapeutics as well as integrative health, wellness and lifestyle factors. It has always been our mission as an organization to provide the best in integrative recovery services to individuals who have chronic, life-altering conditions and to do so without requiring them to tap into their precious financial resources," said John Monteith, executive director and founder of Adapt. "This scholarship enables us to do just that."