Ionis Pharmaceuticals to hold neurology franchise webcast

Webcast scheduled for Tuesday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Tuesday, July 14th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review its neurology franchise. The approximately 90-minute webcast will include presentations from Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer; C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and franchise leader for neurology; Holly Kordasiewicz, Ph.D., vice president, neurology research; and Frank Rigo, Ph.D., vice president, functional genomics and drug discovery. The agenda for the webcast will be as follows:

Welcome and Introductions Wade Walke Ionis – The Leader in RNA-targeted Therapeutics Brett Monia Ionis – The Leader in Neurological Diseases Frank Bennett Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Frank Bennett & Frank Rigo Alzheimer's and Frontotemporal Degeneration Diseases Holly Kordasiewicz Parkinson's Disease and Multiple System Atrophy Holly Kordasiewicz Spinocerebellar Ataxias Holly Kordasiewicz Ionis-owned Medicines – Prion, Lafora and Alexander's Diseases Holly Kordasiewicz Conclusions Brett Monia Q&A All

Interested parties may access the webcast at www.ionispharma.com. A webcast replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world's first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to potentially treat a broad range of diseases, including neurological, cardiovascular, infectious, and pulmonary diseases.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.

