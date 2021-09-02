IOOF Holdings (ASX:IFL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of AU$0.12

IOOF Holdings Ltd's (ASX:IFL) investors are due to receive a payment of AU$0.12 per share on 22nd of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

IOOF Holdings Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 41.8% based on recent performance. This means the company won't be turning a profit, which could place managers in the tough spot of having to choose between suspending the dividend or putting more pressure on the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was AU$0.42, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.23. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.8% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. IOOF Holdings' EPS has fallen by approximately 42% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 85% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

We're Not Big Fans Of IOOF Holdings' Dividend

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help IOOF Holdings make more consistent payments in the future. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for IOOF Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

