iOS 12.1.2 update reportedly causing widespread cellular data outages

There's trouble in iOS paradise.

Apple's 12.1.2 iOS update, rolled out Tuesday, appears to be causing more problems than the fix was intended to solve.

Multiple users on Twitter are complaining that the iOS update is bricking their phones by cutting off cellular data. First reported by Forbes, there are now multiple user complaints on Twitter about their iPhones' inability to connect to cellular data after updating to the latest version of iOS.

Thanks @Apple @AppleSupport for the Christmas present...since updating my iPhone to iOS 12.1.2 I can't access cellular data. I reset my device and now I can't activate it anymore. No Service. Your better fix this in an update soon! 😡 — Alex (@realalex_6) December 22, 2018 Read more...

