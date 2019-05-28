New iOS 13 concept fixes one of the worst things about the iPhone

In just a few weeks, Apple will finally introduce the next major iPhone software upgrade, iOS 13, revealing its vision for the next year of mobile computing. iOS 13 is already a hotly anticipated update since some of its key features have leaked, including a system-wide dark mode similar to what’s already available on the Mac. While we’ve been waiting for iOS 13 to arrive, a few designers have created some exciting iOS 13 concepts that look to guess what new software features Apple will bring to the iPhone and iPad next. In fact, we shared a collection of brilliant iOS 13 mockups with you just yesterday. We’ve got one more stunning iOS 13 concept for you now, and it’s one that envisions a system-wide fix for what is possibly one of the worst things about the iPhone.

As much as I love the iPhone’s all-screen design that came with the iPhone X in 2017, I don’t appreciate the extra bulk of the iPhone X, especially once you add a protective case. One-handed operation is still very clunky, and Recheability is not helpful — I have it enabled, but I only use it by mistake since the gesture to enable it is so hard to perform with one hand.

Designer Maximos Angelakis Maximos Angelakis has come up with an IOS 13 concept that aims to make iPhones a lot friendlier for one-handed operation. Rather than using Reachability, Angelakis imagines a new way to allow one-handed control over apps and menus: Shrinking down the user interface and bringing it closer to your thumb, which is usually how you control the phone that’s in your hand.

By using cards that occupy only the lower part of the screen and by bringing buttons and menus closer to the bottom of the screen, the designer created an IOS 13 concept that’s a lot easier to navigate and control with just one hand. In essence, we’re looking at a redesign of Reachability. But rather than swipe down to lower the screen contents, you get cards that cover the content only partially.

In addition to these cards, or sheets as Angelakis calls them, his concept also proposes new buttons and gestures that would be consistent throughout the OS.