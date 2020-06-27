The Morning After: Our first look at the iOS 14 beta

It’s not just Mixer. Microsoft announced on Friday that it’s permanently closing all of its retail locations. They’d been on hiatus since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but now the company is going all-in with online stores.
Four locations in London, New York City, Sydney and Redmond will be “reimagined” as Experience Centers that don’t sell anything. Like the Mixer shut down, making this move just before launching a new console generation seems odd, but COVID-19 may have accelerated plans that were already in place.
-- Richard
iOS 14 first look: Apple tries to do more but still keep things simple
Widgets and the App Library are just a start.
According to Chris Velazco, the next version of Apple’s mobile OS has “some of the biggest visual changes to iOS since its debut more than a decade ago.” While you’re probably better off waiting for the public beta in July or its official release later this year, he’s taken the developer beta for a spin to find out what’s new in iOS 14.
Continue reading.
Engadget Podcast: WWDC breakdown and a health-tech check-in
Apple's keynote drives discussion around OS wars and health tech.
In Devindra’s absence, Cherlynn is joined by Dan Cooper as guest co-host, as well as senior mobile editor Chris Velazco to rip into Apple’s latest updates. From iOS 14 vs. Android, to watchOS 7, to macOS and Apple’s transition to ARM chips, there’s plenty to discuss.
Then, our hosts are joined by CNBC health and health-tech reporter Chrissy Farr to talk about the latest developments in healthcare and telemedicine. Do wearable companies have the right idea when it comes to developing products for COVID-19? What is Apple’s approach to this burgeoning industry?
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.
Continue reading.
Here's everything Apple announced at its WWDC 2020 keynote
All the details on iOS 14, macOS Big Sur and a coming split from Intel.
Need some time to catch up on all of the Apple news? We have the highlights right here, with every notable article about new CPUs and operating systems linked and waiting. Or, if you want a no-filler version of the keynote itself, a twenty-minute edit of Apple’s presentation will bring everything you need to know and nothing else.
Continue reading.
Sponsored Content by Stack Commerce
Grow your brand by learning how to podcast for $45
This week's best deals: Apple Watch Series 5, Echo Dot and more
Plus a couple of Sony wireless earbuds for less than $200.
The Apple Watch Series 5 dropped to $299 again after WWDC kicked off earlier this week and Amazon still has some of its Echo speakers on sale (including the handy $35 Echo Dot with clock). You can grab some extra storage for your Nintendo Switch for less at Newegg and Steam’s Summer Sale has just begun.
Valentina Palladino has the full rundown for you here, and for more updates on Twitter, be sure to follow the @EngadgetDeals account.
Continue reading.
Hype and hope: Wearables in the covid era
Put a ring on it.
Are wearables finally getting to the point where they could detect COVID-19 symptoms before they appear (or provide a form of confirmation at the onset)? Violet Blue looks beyond the promo material and into the potential issues, including what this means for privacy.
Continue reading.
But wait, there’s more...
How to guesstimate the number of alien civilizations in a galaxy
Chrome will soon be less of a memory hog in Windows 10
Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines
Dell XPS 15 review (2020): The ideal 15-inch laptop for creatives
Facebook's advertiser boycott is getting even bigger
Ford's new F-150 is its first with a hybrid V6 engine
Ubisoft reportedly places two VPs on leave as it investigates misconduct
AI robot 'Erica' will star in $70 million sci-fi movie 'b'
Olympus is selling off its consumer camera business
CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider
The best Switch controllers for every player level
Segway will stop making its iconic self-balancing scooter