Should I update to iOS 16.3.1? Here's what Apple's newly updated software does

Have you updated your iPhone yet?

Apple released Monday iOS 16.3.1, an update to its operating system that fixes a security vulnerability that hackers may have actively exploited in the wild.

According to Apple's support page, the bug was in WebKit, the web browser engine used by Safari. The issue could allow an attacker to execute code on someone's device.

iOS 16.3.1 also fixes an issue in the Kernel at the core of the operating system that could allow an app to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

The update comes just weeks after the release of iOS 16.3, which added the ability to use security keys for two-factor authentication.

Apple said the issues affect iPhone 8 models and later, and also released macOS 13.2.1, iPadOS 16.3.1 and Safari 16.3.1 security updates.

What else is new in iOS 16.3.1?

iOS 16.3.1 promises to improve Crash Detection on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Crash Detection is a feature that alerts emergency services if your iPhone 14 detects a "severe car crash" and is on by default.

It also brings fixes to iCloud settings and Siri requests for Find My.

How to update your iPhone to iOS 16.3.1

To update your iPhone manually, go to Settings, click on General and select Software Update.

If you have your device set to automatic updates, your iPhone will download and install the update overnight while charging and connected to Wi-Fi.

To install updates automatically, go to Settings, click on General, select Software Update and enable automatic updates.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple's new iOS 16.3.1 update offers important features and repairs