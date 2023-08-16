New iOS 17 beta reverses iPhone 'end call' button move

Apple has reversed course on a significant change to its iOS 17 operating system by moving the "end call" button closer to its original position. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The latest beta of Apple's iPhone operating system appears to have reversed a change that moved the red "end call" button.

The iOS 17 beta -- the sixth for developers and the fourth shared with the public -- moved the button closer to its iOS 16 position in the bottom center of the screen, from its updated iOS 17 position on the bottom right of the screen.

However, the updated position will still be in a slightly different position from the familiar "end call" button in iOS 16.

The updated position of the "end call" button had posed challenges to left-handed users and is proving to be more difficult for muscle memory.

Unlike in prior versions of iOS, the new end call button is close to a number of buttons for other call actions.

The new operating system has a feature called "contact posters" which displays a photo of the caller on most of the screen.

Additional changes in the beta include a "+" button on the messenger app that allows access to photos more quickly than having to pick from a large list of options and features that let callers transcribe voice messages in real-time and share contacts by holding iPhones close together.