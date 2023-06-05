iOS 17 drops support for the iPhone 8 and X

Like clockwork, Apple will release the latest operating systems for its various products this fall. And, as ever, the company will leave some older generations of its devices by the wayside.

If you're still clinging onto an iPhone 8 (that thing was great, so I don't blame you), iPhone 8 Plus or an iPhone X, you won't be able to update it to iOS 17. In other words, your iPhone will need to have an A12 Bionic or later chip to install the new OS. If you have an iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, iPhone SE (second-gen) or later, you'll have access to features including Live Voicemail transcripts, the StandBy display mode and, at ducking last, better autocorrect.

Apple is adding customizable lock screens, the Health app, interactive widgets and much more to the iPad. Unfortunately, folks using a fifth-generation iPad or the first-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro will not be able to install iPadOS 17. The following tablets will be supported:

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later)

As for Apple Watch users, there's some good news. Apple is continuing to support all devices that run watchOS 9. If you have an Apple Watch Series 4 or later, you'll be able to use watchOS 10, which places more focus on widgets. There are upgrades to the Cycling and Compass apps, along with a slew of other updates.

Widgets are also coming to the Mac via macOS Sonoma. Along with other features, the desktop and laptop operating system will feature a new Game Mode that prioritizes CPU and GPU performance to deliver higher framerates for every game. The following Macs will support macOS Sonoma:

iMac (2019 and later)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

MacBook Air (2018 and later)

Mac mini (2018 and later)

MacBook Pro (2018 and later)

Last year's big update, macOS Ventura, was compatible with the 2017 and later iMac, 2019 and later Mac Pro, 2017 iMac Pro, 2018 and later Mac mini, 2018 and later MacBook Air, 2017 and later MacBook and 2017 and later MacBook Pro.

Last but not least, tvOS 17 will finally bring FaceTime to Apple TV. Other new features include a way to find a misplaced remote with the help of your iPhone. The operating system will be available on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

