iOS 17.2 and Apple's new Journal app are now available

After several weeks of testing the latest version of its iPhone operating system in public, Apple is now rolling out iOS 17.2 to all compatible devices. In addition, iPadOS 17.2 and macOS 14.2 Sonoma, which boast many of the same features, are here as well. Finally, watchOS 10.2 is also available for download. The biggest change this time around is the introduction of a new core app called Journal.

Apple's hope with the app is to help "iPhone users reflect and practice gratitude through journaling." It differs from third-party offerings like Day One, as Apple is able to offer suggestions for journal entries based on activity in other apps. Your iPhone might suggest logging a trip populated by photos from your camera roll, accompanied by a writing prompt such as "what will you remember most about your day out?" Your device might also suggest creating a journal entry after a workout or even to note a podcast episode you listened to.

Third-party developers can tap into a Suggestions API to nudge users to create journal entries based on activity in their apps. Apple says the Journal app is end-to-end encrypted and all information is stored locally (though you can sync everything to iCloud if you wish). Users will have control over which apps can offer Journal suggestions too.

The Journal app isn't all that's new in iOS 17.2. You'll be able to set up the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to act as a quick translation tool for spoken phrases. You could even use it to have a conversation with someone who doesn't speak the same language as you.

Apple is rolling out support for Qi2 charging on all iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models (it's already present on iPhone 15 models). Qi2-certified chargers are said to match the 15W wireless charging speeds of MagSafe. As Qi2 chargers become more widespread, it should be easier for both iPhone and Android users to top up their phones' batteries quickly.

Elsewhere, iPhone 15 Pro users can capture spatial video that can be viewed in 3D in Apple Vision Pro's Photos app (once you're eventually able to try out the headset, that is). You'll now be able to access and log Health data with your voice thanks to a Siri update. The Apple Music, Messages and Weather apps are getting a few new features too, while an AutoFill upgrade for PDFs and other forms could prove very useful.

In addition, Apple is rolling out watchOS 10.2. Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can now log and access Health app data through Siri (both devices process Siri requests on-device for greater privacy). You can ask Siri for information on things like how much you slept the night before, your step count and whether you've closed your exercise ring for the day. You can also instruct Siri to log data such as your weight, medications that you've taken and your body temperature. These requests are available in English (US) and Mandarin Chinese for now, with support for more languages to follow.

Other new Apple Watch features include the ability to automatically view what's Now Playing from a nearby 2nd-gen HomePod or HomePod mini that's playing something from Music or Podcasts. You can enable a setting that'll let you swipe to change watch faces. You'll also be able to choose whether to prioritize the volume of the music or a trainer's voice in most Fitness+ workouts.